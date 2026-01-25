Difficult to severe driving conditions in the region

From the NMDOT:

CLOSURE: Difficult Driving Conditions, NM 28 northbound and southbound from mile marker 27, 1 mile north of San Pablo to mile marker 28, Mesilla. Standing water on roadway. Use extreme caution.

Difficult Driving Conditions, NM 35 northbound and southbound from mile marker 0, at NM 152 to mile marker 27, 0.5 miles south of NM 15. Roads are snow packed and icy.

Difficult Driving Conditions, NM 15 northbound and southbound from mile marker 7, Pinos Altos to mile marker 43, Gila Cliff Dwellings. Roads are snow packed and icy.

Difficult Driving Conditions, NM 152 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 11, Mimbres to mile marker 57, 9 miles east of Hillsboro. Roads are snow packed and icy.

Difficult Driving Conditions NM 90 from milepost 5 to 25, White Signal, roads are snow-packed and icy. Please drive with caution, reduce speed, and obey all posted traffic signs.

Difficult Driving Conditions exist throughout the Socorro area. Roads are snow packed and icy in spots.

Difficult Driving Conditions, US 70 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 160, 1 mile east of Butterfield Park to mile marker 165, 3 miles east of Organ. Roads are snow packed and icy in spots.

Difficult Driving Conditions, I 10 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 116,to mile marker 155, Vado. Roads are snow covered and icy in spots.

Difficult Driving Conditions exist throughout the Anthony area. Roads are slushy, snow packed and icy in spots. Please drive with caution, reduce speed, and obey all posted traffic signs.

The closure for NM 26 from Deming to Hatch is for construction.

The NMDOT is out plowing where necessary and will continue to monitor conditions, which will be updated right here.