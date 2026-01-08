© 2026 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KRWG Public Media is aware of a technical issue causing intermittent loss of audio during NPR programming.
Thank you for your patience as our engineers work to correct the issue as soon as possible.

Trump's actions in Venezuela and Greenland may also be a mining play

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 8, 2026 at 9:50 AM MST

Venezuela and Greenland are both sitting on vast reserves of minerals for the future of high-tech industries like artificial intelligence.

Director of the critical minerals security program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies Gracelin Baskaran joins Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd to discuss the role these minerals play in current geopolitics in the western hemisphere.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom