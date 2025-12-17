© 2025 KRWG
What's the best holiday movie? Here & Now staffers share their picks

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 17, 2025 at 10:01 AM MST
A family watches a holiday movie together. (Caia Image/Getty Images)
What is the best holiday movie? It turns out that Here & Now staff members have pretty strong, convincing opinions.

In the spirit of a great holiday debate, host Robin Young talks to her colleagues about why they think their holiday picks, ranging from “Love, Actually,” to “It’s a Wonderful Life,” to “Die Hard,” to “The Apartment,” should be enshrined in the pantheon of greats.

Here & Now Newsroom