Is Trump's proposed 50-year mortgage a good idea?

The Trump administration recently raised the idea of a 50-year mortgage, which could mean lower monthly payments than a 15- or 30-year mortgage. Five decades of interest would add up to much more than the current mortgages available.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Allison Schrager, a Bloomberg opinion columnist covering economics and a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, about whether a 50-year mortgage is a good idea.

