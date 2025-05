/ Performers take the stage at Jazz Fest. (Courtesy of Gus Bennett)

Mexican music and culture are fully displayed at this year’s New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. In the lineup is La Mixanteña de Santa Cecilia, a band that elevates the rich musical traditions of Guerrero and the Afro-Mexican rhythms of Mexico’s Pacific coast.

Music journalist Betto Arcos tells us more about them.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR