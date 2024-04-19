Israel launches limited retaliatory military strike against Iran

On Friday, Israel launched a limited military strike on Iran over the city of Isfahan, where several important nuclear facilities are located. The region has been anticipating a retaliatory strike from Israel after Iran’s own retaliatory assault on Israel last weekend.

There’s growing concern that intensifying conflict between Iran and Israel could develop into a regional war.

We hear from Steve Hendrix, Jerusalem bureau chief with our editorial partners at the Washington Post.

