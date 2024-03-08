Can the insect brain help us develop smarter, faster AI?

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Natural Intelligence.

Dragonflies intercept their prey with 95% accuracy. Understanding how their brains function could be the key to building more efficient algorithms and tech.

About Frances Chance

Frances Chance is a computational neuroscientist. She is also a principal member of the technical staff at Sandia National Laboratories, where she is using her knowledge of neural systems to try and develop biologically inspired algorithms and technologies. She has always been fascinated by how biological neurons work — in particular, understanding how nervous systems are specialized to fit an animal's ecological niche. Recently, she has begun to explore potential parallels between the operations of neural systems and the challenges faced by modern computers.

Her collaborators include Paloma Gonzalez Pulido, and graduate student, David Munkvold at University of Minnesota. They run the experiments with dragonflies.

