© 2024 KRWG
News that Matters.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. military aid won't lead to victory in Ukraine, but could help reach a diplomatic solution

Published February 29, 2024 at 6:40 AM MST
A woman cries during a funeral ceremony of Volodymyr Golubnychyi, Ukrainian senior lieutenant of 72nd Mechanized Brigade, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Golubnychyi was killed during the fighting with Russian forces in Vodyane village, Avdiivka direction. (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)
A woman cries during a funeral ceremony of Volodymyr Golubnychyi, Ukrainian senior lieutenant of 72nd Mechanized Brigade, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Golubnychyi was killed during the fighting with Russian forces in Vodyane village, Avdiivka direction. (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Anatol Lieven, director of the Eurasia Program at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, discusses why he doubts Ukraine will be able to win a military victory against Russia, even with military support from the U.S. and other Western allies.

He speaks with Peter O’Dowd about why that aid is important to put Ukraine in a better position to negotiate a diplomatic solution to end the war.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.