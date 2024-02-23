Students helped build the moon lander Odysseus

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University students have good reason to celebrate. Thursday’s successful Moon landing of the Odysseus spacecraft. The Moon lander is equipped with a camera they developed.

The Eagle-Cam is a versatile device that will capture images of the surface of the Moon and of the lander itself.

We speak with one of the students involved in the project, Daniel Posada.

