Students helped build the moon lander Odysseus

Published February 23, 2024 at 5:11 AM MST
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying Intuitive Machines' lunar lander, lifts off from pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., early Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. Intuitive Machines reported Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, that it’s communicating with its lander, Odysseus, and sending commands to acquire science data. But it noted: “We continue to learn more about the vehicle’s specific information” regarding location, overall health and positioning. (John Raoux/AP)
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University students have good reason to celebrate. Thursday’s successful Moon landing of the Odysseus spacecraft. The Moon lander is equipped with a camera they developed.

The Eagle-Cam is a versatile device that will capture images of the surface of the Moon and of the lander itself.

We speak with one of the students involved in the project, Daniel Posada.

