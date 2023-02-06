President Biden's State of the Union address and the Republican response airs February 7, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. MST on KRWG-TV and streaming live, here on krwg.org ~

NPR's Live Special Coverage of the State of the Union will be hosted by NPR's Ari Shapiro.

President Biden's State of the Union en español -- un programa bilingüe. Hosted by A Martinez with NPR correspondents Franco Ordonez, Claudia Grisales, Eyder Peralta, and Sergio Martinez-Beltran of The Texas Newsroom.

(Live Streams will start when the event begins.)

