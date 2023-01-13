Choosing mindfulness over dieting

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Stay Resolved

Dieting doesn't work. Despite that, many people feel immense pressure to starve themselves. Neuroscientist Sandra Aamodt argues for a better, healthier way to live with mindful eating.

About Sandra Aamodt

Sandra Aamodt is a neuroscientist and science writer. She takes the complexities of neuroscience research and crafts them into accessible reads that give people a better understanding of their minds and behavior. Her books Welcome to Your Brain and Welcome to Your Child's Brain (both written with Sam Wang) are designed to bring neuroscience to a general audience, and they've both been widely translated. From 2003 to 2008, Aamodt was the editor-in-chief of Nature Neuroscience, a leading scientific journal in the field of brain research. Aamodt's science writing has also appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, El Mundo, and the Times of London.

