Buffalo residents still homebound, many without power, as storm conditions persist

The cold weather across much of the country continues Monday as residents of western New York state struggle with the aftermath of the storm that has knocked out power, closed shops and airports and killed at least 21 around the state, including 14 people in Buffalo.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks to WKBW reporter Ed Drantch in Buffalo about the conditions there and what the city needs to recover.

