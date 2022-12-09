© 2022 KRWG
What it's like to remember nearly every face

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Andrea GutierrezSanaz Meshkinpour
Published December 9, 2022 at 6:39 AM MST

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode What's in a Face. Check out Part 2, Part 3 and Part 4.

Yenny Seo remembers nearly every face — that's because she is a super recognizer. She describes what it's like to live with this extraordinary ability.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Andrea Gutierrez and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Andrea Gutierrez
Andrea Gutierrez (she/her) is an assistant producer on It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders. She's drawn to stories at the intersections of gender, race, class and ability in arts and culture.
Sanaz Meshkinpour
