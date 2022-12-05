© 2022 KRWG
Noodle, the geriatric pug who captured the hearts of millions of followers on TikTok, has died

Published December 5, 2022 at 11:55 AM MST
Noodle the pug, a prophet and TikTok sensation. (Courtesy)
Noodle charmed the world with a tongue that stuck out of his mouth and most of all, how he started the day. Was it going to be a “bones” or a “no bones” day? His owner, Jonathan Graziano, says Noodle died in his arms on Friday.

Graziano thanked people for loving Noodle — and is encouraging dog owners to honor Noodle by giving their dog a cheese ball. We revisit our conversation with Graziano from last year.

