Breaking, entering and eating — what happens when bears break the law?

As development expands into forested areas, local wildlife pushes back. Author Mary Roach shares what happens when human lives intersect with one devious wild neighbor: bears.

About Mary Roach

Mary Roach is the author of six New York Times bestsellers, including STIFF: The Curious Lives of Human Cadavers; GULP: Adventures on the Alimentary Canal, and PACKING FOR MARS: The Curious Science of Life in the Void. Her latest book is FUZZ: When Nature Breaks the Law.

Roach's writing has appeared in National Geographic, Wired, and The New York Times Magazine, among others. Her TED talk, "10 things you didn't know about orgasm," made the TED 20 Most Watched list.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Matthew Cloutier and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.