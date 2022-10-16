Aggies beat Lobos 21-9 in Las Cruces on Saturday

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Freshman Gavin Frakes threw two touchdown passes and New Mexico State breezed to a 21-9 victory over New Mexico. After Luke Drzewiecki’s 44-yard field goal staked New Mexico (2-5) to a 3-0 lead, Frakes fired a 22-yard scoring strike to Ahmonte Watkins with three minutes left in the first quarter and New Mexico State (2-5) never trailed again.

Drzewiecki added a 33-yard field goal 49 seconds into the second quarter to get the Lobos within 7-6 at halftime. Frakes connected with Kordell David for a 31-yard touchdown on a first-down play with 11:16 left in the third quarter and then directed a 10-play, 47-yard drive on the Aggies’ next possession that culminated with Star Thomas’ 2-yard touchdown run for a 21-6 lead.