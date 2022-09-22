Iran rocked by protests following death of woman in police custody

Rights organizations and media sources are saying that multiple people have died in protests in Iran that sparked over the weekend and have only intensified since. Clashes between Iranian security forces and protesters began following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young is joined by Iranian-American journalist Negar Mortazavi.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.