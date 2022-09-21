By the year 2100 earth will have 3 billion more people. How will we house them?

By the year 2100, less than 70 years from now, the world’s population will be about 11 billion. For comparison, that’s the equivalent of adding a whole New York City to the world every month for 40 years. That means three billion more people to feed and house. But how to do it without exacerbating global warming that already threatens the future?

Well, architect, planner and housing philosopher Vishaan Chakrabarti has a plan — he’s the founder of the New York-based Pau Studio, dedicated to “sustainable, equitable and joyous cities.” He’s also the author of “A Country of Cities: A Manifesto for an Urban America.”

He joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to talk about his vision for sustainable housing.

