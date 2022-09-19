© 2022 KRWG
Her majesty's music: The music that defined Queen Elizabeth II and her reign

Published September 19, 2022 at 10:20 AM MDT

What was the music that inspired and defined the late Queen Elizabeth II? Paul Gambaccini is a broadcaster in the UK who knows a thing or two about music and the Queen: He hosts the series Her Majesty’s Music on the BBC.

Gambaccini joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to talk her through some of the Queen’s favorites.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II looks at musical instruments used by Queen Victoria's private orchestra, as part of an exhibition to mark the 200th anniversary of the birth of Queen Victoria, for the Summer Opening of Buckingham Palace in London on July 17, 2019. (Victoria Jones/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II looks at musical instruments used by Queen Victoria's private orchestra, as part of an exhibition to mark the 200th anniversary of the birth of Queen Victoria, for the Summer Opening of Buckingham Palace in London on July 17, 2019. (Victoria Jones/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)