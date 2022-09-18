Weapons-grade plutonium secretly sent to Nevada removed

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Weapons-grade plutonium that secretly was sent to Nevada over objections from the state has been removed ahead of schedule. U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto says she received word Friday that the material has been removed.

The work had been expected to wrap up by the end of 2026. Nevada had objected to a plan under former President Donald Trump's administration to ship plutonium to Nevada. The U.S. Department of Energy shipped a half metric ton of the material to a site north of Las Vegas but kept it secret for national security reasons. The federal government ultimately agreed to remove it. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that it's now at a site in New Mexico.