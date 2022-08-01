Trial begins against Penguin Random House, in case that will reshape the publishing industry

It may not have the twists and turns of a legal caper written by John Grisham, but this week a major trial gets underway that will reshape the publishing industry.

Penguin Random House, the country’s biggest publisher, wants to acquire rival Simon & Schuster. The Biden Administration wants to stop the merger, arguing their lawsuit “will prevent further consolidation in an industry that has a history of collusion.”

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Chris Sagers, professor of law at Cleveland State University.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

