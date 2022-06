You may have noticed a lot of birds chirping outside your window before the sun rises at this time of year.

Cornell University ornithology professor Michael Webster says there are a lot of different theories as to why. He speaks with Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd about some of the potential reasons.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.