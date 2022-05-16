© 2022 KRWG
Through The Decades: The Sixties

XPN | By Bruce Warren
Published May 16, 2022 at 9:16 AM MDT
Bob Dylan, while recording 'Bringing It All Back Home' on January 1965 in Columbia's Studio A in New York City, New York.
It's a near-impossible task to build the ultimate playlist of contemporary music from the Sixties, but you have to start somewhere. We've taken a stab at it with a 750-song "Through The Decades: The Sixties" playlist. It's got rock and roll, a bit of jazz, R&B and soul — and even some of our favorite one-hit wonders.

Enjoy songs from Aretha Franklin, Jefferson Airplane, Nina Simone, The Beatles, The Beach Boys, Sly & The Family Stone, The Band, Bob Dylan and more!

Bruce Warren
Bruce Warren is assistant general manager for programming of WXPN in Philadelphia. Besides serving as executive producer of World Café, Warren also contributes to Paste magazine and writes for two blogs: Some Velvet Blog and WXPN's All About The Music Blog.
