Billy Strings is on a long, strange trip

Billy Strings' latest album is called Renewal — and that title should tell you a little bit about what to expect from it. In 2021, he won the Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album for his last album, called Home — so what does that mean for a guy who's been playing guitar since he was a kid? Who's been on the road for much of his life, touring non-stop? Billy will answer those questions, and you'll hear him perform songs from his new album, which blends his blistering brand of bluegrass with forays into psychedelia and jam band territory. Just to let you know, in this interview, we do discuss the use of psychedelic drugs. Billy Strings will tell you all about the long, strange trip he's on.

