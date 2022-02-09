New Mexico lawmakers propose $45M school cybersecurity fund

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico lawmakers are advancing a bill to fund cybersecurity for K-12 schools.

The House Education Committee has voted unanimously Monday to advance the $45 million proposal. If passed by the full Legislature and signed by the governor, the bill would have the Public Education Department create a cybersecurity office. The bill would also fund grants for cybersecurity to school districts starting this year, through 2026.

Schools across the US have faced more cyberattacks since the start of the pandemic. In New Mexico last month, schools in both Albuquerque and Truth or Consequences were dealing with the aftermath of cyberattacks.