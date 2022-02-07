Lonnie Klein

-
Opera and crossover singing star Barbara Padilla says “when we listen to music, we are looking for beauty. And the beauty in the music – whether it is…
Tim Fain wears diverse musical hats: he’s a world-class violinist who plays with major orchestras and at festivals around the world; he’s played on and…
David Amram – who has made music with the leading musical lights of the 20th century, from Leonard Bernstein and Aaron Copland to Dizzy Gillespie and…
Philippe Quint’s childhood dreams were to become a world-class chess player, soccer star, or perhaps a cosmonaut (he was born in what was then Leningrad,…
Giuseppe Verdi knew how to create unforgettable drama on stage, not only in his almost forty operas, but also in his Requiem Mass, a work whose emotional…
It was in a shoe store that Sara Sant’Ambrogio’s destiny as a cellist emerged. She had begged her parents for a cello, but they thought she was too small.…
Mezzo-soprano Kirstin Chavez has been called “the Carmen of a lifetime,” and has performed the renowned opera by Georges Bizet in some 40 different…
Misha Dichter has had an illustrious career spanning more than 50 years – performing with the world’s great orchestras and musicians, making dozens of…
The great 19th-century violinist Nicolo Paganini forever changed violin music and technique, and the virtuosic works he composed continue to challenge all…
Raised in a family of cellists, Mark Kosower might have pursued a different career, but he knew by the age of four that “cello was it.” By college, he…