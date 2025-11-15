© 2025 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KRWG Online
The Science Digest

Be adult about climate change

By Dr. Vince Gutschick
Published November 15, 2025 at 12:48 PM MST

An editorial in the 8 May issue of the international journal, Nature, phrases it so well in its title: “Adults should finally act like adults on climate change.”

They quote the noted climate sentry, Greta Thunberg, who told the UN Climate Action Summit in 2019, “You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words.” In this issue of the journal are two articles, one titled “Climate risk for younger generations is set to soar.”

A telling graph shows the percentage of people who will be exposed to heat waves during their lifetime. That percentage grew from 10% for people of high socioeconomic status who were born in 1960 to 79% for those born in 2020, and worse for those of low socioeconomic status. To estimate the number of heat waves that a cohort of people will face, Luke Grant and five colleagues from Belgium, Canada, and Switzerland used calibrated climate models out to the end of the century. They had to use estimates of the continuing growth of greenhouse gases, which remain absolutely alarming.

The heatwaves demonstrably bring not only personal discomfort, up to severe heat stress and death, but also crop failures, droughts, floods (yes!), wildfires, and cyclones. The newer members of the human race will not be thanking us. Act now, act fast.

This has been an outreach activity of the Las Cruces Academy, viewable at GreatSchools.org.

Source: Nature, 8 May 2025, pp. 282 ff.

The Science Digest
Dr. Vince Gutschick
Vince grew up in the Chicago suburb of Berwyn. He has enjoyed a long career in science, starting in chemistry and physics and moving through plant physiology, ecology, remote sensing, and agronomy.
See stories by Dr. Vince Gutschick
Related Content
  • The Science Digest
    KRWG explores the world of science every week with Vince Gutschick, Chair of the Board, Las Cruces Academy lascrucesacademy.org and New Mexico State University Professor Emeritus, Biology.