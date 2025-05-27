© 2025 KRWG
The flight of the starling

Published May 27, 2025 at 1:41 PM MDT

In winter as evening descends in Rome, Montpellier, France, and perhaps near you, a beautiful and awesome pageant is presented by thousands of starlings. They fly in clouds of dramatic shapes that change for many minutes. They rise, fall, twist, rise, fall… and finally settle on trees for the night. It’s unforgettable.

So, who’s leading the performance? How does each bird catch signals from the rest of the flock and then respond to generate the elaborate pattern? Ornithologists suspected many signals being exchanged by every bird. Can the bird brain, or even the human brain, track that much information?

In Rome, a team of computer programmers and physicists proposed otherwise. Then a team led by the husband-and-wife team of Andrea Cavagna and Irene Giardina climbed to rooftops in Rome with paired cameras to image where every bird was in these “murmurations”. Surprising, or not, the images showed that individual birds responded to the positions of only about 7 neighbors. Each bird moves almost randomly but faster than the cloud itself. The flock’s behavior is self-organizing, other than at the edges of the great cloud.

Source: Nat Geo Apr. 25, pp. 108 ff. and Proceedings of the Royal Society B, 7 April 2013

Image: starling murmuration 1.jpg National Geographic - https://www.nationalgeographic.com/animals/article/graphic-starling-murmurations-dazzling-ubiquitous-puzzling

Related Content
  • The Science Digest
    KRWG explores the world of science every week with Vince Gutschick, Chair of the Board, Las Cruces Academy lascrucesacademy.org and New Mexico State University Professor Emeritus, Biology.