Climate Science and Policy

Scientific evidence continues to show that human activities, primarily the burning of fossil fuels, have continued to warm the Earth's surface and its oceans and continue to have an impact on the planet's climate. That's according to NASA.gov. New Mexico's State Climatologist Dr. David Dubois joins the program to discuss the growing challenges faced by our planet and how we're being affected in southern New Mexico and the region.