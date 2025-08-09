© 2025 KRWG
KRWG News This Week - U.S. Senators host roundtable on the impact of federal funding cuts to public media and more

By KC Counts
Published August 9, 2025 at 5:00 PM MDT

Hear a portion of the discussion led by U.S. Senators Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján with public media station leadership from across the state including KRWG General Manager Adrian Velarde, a conversation about how the Downtown Las Cruces Partnership aims to help downtown businesses thrive, our chat with Consul General of Mexico Mauricio Ibarra Ponce de León about "Maletas Migrantes", an exhibit that recently opened at the MACC in El Paso, Leora Zeitlin's interview for the opening of "Cabaret" at LCCT and a whole lot more!

