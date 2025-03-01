Rep. Vasquez shares thoughts on how tariffs, federal job cuts may impact New Mexico

On KRWG News This Week, Jonny Coker talks with New Mexico Democratic Congressman Gabe Vasquez about issues facing the U.S. and New Mexico. Also, KC Counts talks with Ruidoso Mayor Lynn Crawford to learn more about how the community is recovering after devastating fires and flooding in the area last year, and Emily Guerra speaks with Veronica Griego about the New Mexico Department of Health’s Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program.

