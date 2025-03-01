© 2025 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KRWG News
KRWG News This Week

Rep. Vasquez shares thoughts on how tariffs, federal job cuts may impact New Mexico

By KRWG News and Partners
Published March 1, 2025 at 4:00 AM MST
Representative Gabe Vasquez speaks to a crowd of supporters in downtown Las Cruces.
Jonny Coker
/
KRWG
Representative Gabe Vasquez speaks to a crowd of supporters in downtown Las Cruces.

On KRWG News This Week, Jonny Coker talks with New Mexico Democratic Congressman Gabe Vasquez about issues facing the U.S. and New Mexico. Also, KC Counts talks with Ruidoso Mayor Lynn Crawford to learn more about how the community is recovering after devastating fires and flooding in the area last year, and Emily Guerra speaks with Veronica Griego about the New Mexico Department of Health’s Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program.

Catch up on recent stories and interviews on KRWG News This Week.

 

KRWG News This Week
KRWG News and Partners
See stories by KRWG News and Partners

Listen to this program on Spotify!