New Mexico Farmers' Market Nutrition Program in Doña Ana County

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, Bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with New Mexico Department of Health, Veronica Griego, (FMNP) Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program Manager, about their food program’s 25th season. FMNP provides eligible seniors and WIC participants with benefits to purchase fresh, locally grown produce. Participating Farmers’ Markets in the program are: Las Cruces Farmers and Crafts Market; La Semilla-Farm Fresh Mobile in Anthony; Anthony Youth Farm Stand; Aldana’s Farm Stand in Chaparral; Ardovinos Desert Crossing Farmers’ Market in Sunland Park; and Mobile Hatch Chile Market. As of February 15th, seniors can apply online or pick up a paper application at their local senior center or Public Health WIC office. Starting July 1, WIC families can apply through their local WIC clinic or Public Health WIC office. Information - (505)460-0548, email doh.fmnp@doh.nm.gov,

or www.nmwic.org.