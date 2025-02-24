© 2025 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Mexico Farmers' Market Nutrition Program in Doña Ana County

KRWG | By Emily Guerra
Published February 24, 2025 at 4:47 AM MST
NM Dept. of Health
Farmers' Market Nutrition Program Phone Card

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, Bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with New Mexico Department of Health, Veronica Griego, (FMNP) Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program Manager, about their food program’s 25th season. FMNP provides eligible seniors and WIC participants with benefits to purchase fresh, locally grown produce. Participating Farmers’ Markets in the program are: Las Cruces Farmers and Crafts Market; La Semilla-Farm Fresh Mobile in Anthony; Anthony Youth Farm Stand; Aldana’s Farm Stand in Chaparral; Ardovinos Desert Crossing Farmers’ Market in Sunland Park; and Mobile Hatch Chile Market. As of February 15th, seniors can apply online or pick up a paper application at their local senior center or Public Health WIC office. Starting July 1, WIC families can apply through their local WIC clinic or Public Health WIC office. Information - (505)460-0548, email doh.fmnp@doh.nm.gov,
or www.nmwic.org.
PUENTES
Emily Guerra
Emily Guerra is the award-winning host of "Fiesta!", KRWG-FM's bilingual Latin music program, which airs weeknights from 7pm to 9pm. She also produces PUENTES, a feature that airs during our KRWG-FM newscasts and most Saturdays at 5pm on "KRWG News This Week."
See stories by Emily Guerra