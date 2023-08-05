© 2023 KRWG
El Paso remembers victims of 2019 mass shooting

By KRWG News and Partners
Published August 5, 2023 at 7:06 PM MDT
Andrea Vázquez

Thursday, August 3rd, 2023 marked the 4th anniversary of the El Paso shooting.

This week, El Paso remembered those killed and injured at the Walmart shooting that claimed the lives of 23 people and injured 22 more. A remembrance ceremony was held at Crime Victims Memorial Park. El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser spoke about unity, equality, and love for the families who were affected as well as a community that continues to recover from this tragedy. Also, we learn about efforts to expand broadband in rural communities in the borderland.

KRWG News and Partners
