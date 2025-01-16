Chamber concerts will feature violinist Linda Rosenthal and pianist Maxim Pakhomov

If you’re someone who loves desserts, especially musical ones, this weekend’s concerts by Linda Rosenthal and Maxim Pakhomov are for you. As the Alaska-based violinist told Intermezzo host Leora Zeitlin, “when you think of a program as a meal – your appetizer, and your main course, and sides, and desserts – I actually start with a dessert first.” That dessert will be the Hungarian Dance No. 6 in D major by Johannes Brahms, a short confection to get everyone in a good mood for the more serious music to come.

Rosenthal will perform concerts with pianist Maxim Pakhomov in Carrizozo (on Saturday), Truth or Consequences (Sunday) and Las Cruces (Monday) under the auspices of the Piatigorsky Foundation, whose mission is to bring classical music to unusual venues and smaller towns around the country. Pakhamov, who was born in eastern Russia and now lives in New York, met Rosenthal in 2010 at a summer music festival, and they have toured frequently together across the country since. “We played together wonderful music, saw a lot of interesting people, a lot of interesting places,” he said. “Every time I go on tour with Linda, I’m always looking forward. It’s a highlight of the year.”

In addition to the Brahms dance, Rosenthal and Pakhomov will perform sonatas by George Friederich Handel and Ludwig van Beethoven, as well as shorter works by Frederic Chopin, Bela Bartok, Bedrich Smetana, and George Perlman – who was Rosenthal’s first violin teacher. In this interview, she shares stories about both Perlman and her later teacher, Jascha Heifetz.

The concerts are on Saturday, Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. in Carrizozo at the Tularosa Basin Gallery of Photography; on Sunday, Jan. 19 at 2 p.m. in Truth or Consequences, at the Lighthouse, and on Monday, Jan. 20 at 3 p.m. in Las Cruces at Temple Beth El.

Pianist Maxim Pakhomov

Musical clips heard in this interview:

1.) Johannes Brahms, Hungarian Dance No. 6, performed by Mela Tenenbaum on violin, Anton Nel on piano (Ess.a.y Recordings, cd #1042);

2.) Ludwig van Beethoven, Violin Sonata No. 8 in G major, Op. 30, No. 3, first and second movements. Performed by Jascha Heifetz on violin; and Brooks Smith on piano (RCA, cd #7706);

3.) Bela Bartok, “Romanian Folk Dances,” performed by Ida Haendel on violin, Vladimir Ashkenazy on piano (London/Decca, cd #455488)