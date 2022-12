Fronteras 1226 - Food Insecurity in New Mexico

On this episode, we focus on food insecurity in New Mexico. To learn more, Anthony Moreno talks with Mag Strittmatter, President and CEO of Roadrunner Food Bank and Lorenzo Alba, Jr., Executive Director of Casa de Peregrinos. We also visit an El Paso business that highlights the work of local artists and talented people in the city, while giving back. Producer Evelyn Sandoval shares the story of Chuco Relic.