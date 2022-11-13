Fronteras- Connecting our community with the arts

Fronteras 1223 - In depth profile Emily Guerra, Greg Smith Doña Ana Arts Council

On this program we hear from people and organizations who connect us with the arts. Producer Evelyn Sandoval brings us a special in depth profile of Emily Guerra host of the bilingual radio program "Fiesta" on KRWG Public Media. Producer Joe Widmer takes us to the Las Cruces Museum of Art. Anthony Moreno chats with Greg Smith, Executive Director of the Doña Ana Arts Council and Producer Christian Valle shares the mission of the No Strings Theatre Company.

