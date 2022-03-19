© 2022 KRWG
Fronteras-A Changing America

Fronteras 2022 Episode 3- Local Journalism Collaborative to Report on COVID-19 Recovery

Published March 19, 2022 at 11:35 AM MDT
This program features a conversation on a local solutions-based journalism collaborative that aims to shine light on COVID-19 Recovery in southern New Mexico.

Joining the program is Diana Alba-Soular, Project Manager of the Southern New Mexico Journalism Collaborative who also serves as the New Mexico Local News Fund's Southern Project Coordinator. Also, joining the program is Reyes Mata III, a Reporter with the collaborative who also works as a freelance journalist in Southern New Mexico.

Fronteras-A Changing America
Anthony Moreno
Anthony Moreno anchors KRWG-FM's Morning Edition and KRWG-TV's "Fronteras-A Changing America"
