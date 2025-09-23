5 teenagers wounded in El Paso shooting at an apartment complex

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Five teenagers were wounded in a shooting on Monday night at an apartment complex in El Paso, law enforcement said.

A group in an outdoor area within the apartment complex appeared to be about to get in a fight when a male started shooting into the crowd, said Adrian Cisneros, an officer with the El Paso Police Department.

Two females and three males between the ages of 15 and 17 were taken to hospitals, he said. One may have a life-threatening injury, while the others have non-life-threatening injuries.

Law enforcement officers have one 15-year-old in custody, but they haven't determined whether they believe he is the shooter or not, according to Cisneros.