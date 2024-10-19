‘Breaking Bad’ star appears in ad campaign against littering in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The indelible lead character from the “Breaking Bad” streaming series has a new starring role in a public service ad campaign against littering in New Mexico.

The 15- and 30-second ad spots were unveiled Thursday at an arthouse movie theater in Santa Fe's urban railyard district. Local officials hope actor Bryan Cranston 's brief reprise of the character Walter White will draw new awareness to the impacts of everyday litter and illegal dumping of trash, tires and appliances.

The ad is titled “Breaking Bad habits," and it depicts White rolling a steel drum into the remote New Mexico desert before using it to collect and dispose of litter by hand. The maniacal chemist-turned-drug dealer tells viewers in a menacing voice to “keep litter out of my territory."

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham believes the mythical methamphetamine kingpin from “Breaking Bad” will get people's attention and help draw attention to serious concerns surrounding litter and pollution in a state that relies economically on outdoor tourism and filmmaking.

“I need everyone’s attention,” said Lujan Grisham, a Democrat. “We’re going to talk about what you can do to reduce packaging and plastics and have a discussion about that and about where they go.”

The marketing campaign taps into $3 million in state funding and will involve billboard ads. It's accompanied by cleanup efforts involving state agencies, public schools, youth recreation centers and prison inmate crews.

An array of county and city officials attended the screening of the ad from “Breaking Bad” director Vince Gilligan. Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said the online economy has shifted some waste disposal costs onto consumers in inefficient ways that merit reconsideration.

“The amount of bulk trash is moving to your house because we're all doing more mail order,” he said. “Now we're asking residences to pay for that, so it's creating a real rub there.”