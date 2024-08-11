Sunland Park nonprofit doubles food aid to residents

SUNLAND PARK – Sunland Park residents in need of food are getting more help, thanks to a sharp increase in the amount of aid being sent to the city.

The main nonprofit doling out emergency food aid in the 17,700-person city, the Southern New Mexico Project, is now hosting two food distribution events per month – up from one per month at the end of last year. These events, which take place in the city hall parking lot, are a key source of free assistance for many families and individuals in the area.

Rafael Ramos-Lacen, president and founder of the nonprofit, says his group is now distributing about 400 baskets of groceries per month, about double what it was able to distribute previously. He said he's grateful for the increase, but there's still unmet demand for food in the city and surrounding areas.

"It's more than we were distributing last year, but it's not enough," he said in an interview with the Southern New Mexico Journalism Collaborative.

Residents across Southern New Mexico saw curtailed food assistance and other benefits in early 2023, as pandemic relief measures ended. Meanwhile, prices at the grocery store have continued to soar. Many residents have felt increased financial strain.

Advocates have said the southern part of Doña Ana County experiences high rates of food insecurity. Sunland Park doesn't have a permanent food pantry building, which would boost its capacity to serve residents. Local officials and advocates are planning for one, but hit a hurdle earlier this year when the Legislature only partly funded their request for the new pantry.

The Southern New Mexico Project was able to increase the amount of food it's distributing to residents because of an increase from its major supplier – the Albuquerque-based Roadrunner Food Bank. The food bank supplies emergency food to communities throughout Southern New Mexico.

Diana Alba Soular/ SNMJC A produce stand for attendees is seen at a January 2024 meeting about a proposed food pantry in Sunland Park.





Roadrunner Food Bank ships more food

Roadrunner Food Bank supplied a little more than 21,600 pounds of food to SNMP in May and June of 2023, according to Sonya Warwick, communications director for Roadrunner. This year, during the same months, it supplied more than 40,600 pounds – nearly a 90% increase.

"That site is now receiving a lot more food," she said. "Now, they're getting upwards of enough food to serve 400 to 500 families."

Roadrunner Food Bank hauls food to Sunland Park for SNMP's twice-a-month food distribution events. With a small group of volunteers, SNMP takes the bulk food and portions it into family-sized baskets that people pick up.

Because of high demand last year, SNMP had a client list of nearly 1,200 people requesting food. But it was only able to supply about 200 per month, meaning families had to wait up to six months to get their next basket of food.

Ramos-Lacen said the increase in the number of food baskets being distributed began around the start of February. He said the extra food has helped alleviate some of the pressure residents were feeling about access to food assistance, but it hasn't entirely eliminated it.

SNMP isn't the only food pantry operating in Sunland Park, but it's the largest. Some others, also supplied by Roadrunner Food Bank, serve more specific or smaller groups. During May and June of this year, Viva Health distributed 2,000 pounds of food; Villa del Sol Senior Housing distributed 5,320 pounds of food; and Santa Teresa High School distributed 7,743 pounds of food.

As for trends in food insecurity in New Mexico, Warwick said, generally, "most of our food distribution partners are seeing elevated need." That's driven by higher costs all around, like utilities and rent. And rural areas tend to have higher rates of hunger because there's less access to food.

In Doña Ana County, 16.4% of people were considered food insecure in 2022, the most recent data available, according to Feeding America's Map the Meal Gap index. That's up from 13.8% in 2021.

Warwick said Roadrunner is seeking more food distribution partner organizations in Sunland Park, which could help to alleviate more hunger. Anyone interested in launching food distribution can find out more information here: www.rrfb.org/new-partners

Ramos-Lacen said SNMP benefits from grants received by Roadrunner to help cover the cost, or reduce the cost, of the food delivery to Sunland Park. But if that agency doesn't receive grants, SNMP must cover the cost at $450 for each delivery. That's a stretch for his volunteer-run organization.

"You pray every single day that the whole thing keeps on coming," he said. "It's a matter of keeping on functioning. When you depend on donations, you don't know if you're going to make it next month."

Those interested in donating or volunteering with SNMP can reach out to: southernnewmexicoproject@gmail.com.

The Southern New Mexico Journalism Collaborative is a partnership of local news organizations covering important issues in the southern half of the state. For more info: southNMnews.org or surNMnoticias.org