New Mexico State Police confirm second victim in Ruidoso fires

New Mexico State Police on Wednesday afternoon confirmed a second person died in the South Fork Fire burning in the west and north of Ruidoso.

About noon, state police officers found a body “located in the driver seat of a burned vehicle on Ranier Road,” according to a statement from the agency.

They’re not able to identify the person now because of the “condition being skeletal remains.” Also, there were no “legible” IDs or documentation found in the vehicle.

The person is the second confirmed death in the blazes, which started Monday and have grown significantly since. The fastest expansion of the South Fork Fire so far happened Monday night into Tuesday morning, as the blaze burned homes and businesses in north and west Ruidoso and Alto. Patrick Pearson died near the Swiss Chalet Inn, where he’d been living. He was the first confirmed death.

The Swiss Chalet Inn is about 1,800 feet, roughly one-third of a mile, from a segment of Ranier Road, according to Google Maps. However, it’s not clear on which segment of Ranier Road the second victim was found.

The Salt Fire remains burning south of Ruidoso.