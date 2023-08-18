Lincoln National Forest West Mountain Fire

A news release from the Lincoln National Forest Service states that crews from the Smokey Bear Ranger District are working at the West Mountain Fire, a lightning-caused wildfire that began on August 3. The fire is currently being managed for forest health.

As of August 18, 2023, the fire was reported at 488 acres in size, and moving slowly across the landscape. It is staying within containment lines, and crews continue to establish dozer lines as well as utilizing natural landscapes for containment barriers. There are no structures or values at risk at this time, they said.

“We are currently managing this wildfire with a confine and contain suppression strategy,” said Brad Johnson, Deputy Fire Staff Officer for the Lincoln National Forest. “This will improve overall forest health by removing hazardous fuels on the ground, and reduce the chance of catastrophic wildfire in the future. Our crews on the ground are doing a great job.”

Smoke is visible along HWY 246 near Capitan and Ruidoso. There are no road closures or restrictions at this time.

The Forest Service says they will continue to suppress wildfires safely and effectively when needed, and manage naturally-caused wildfires and prescribed fires to help improve forest health when the conditions and timing are suitable.