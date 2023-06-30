New Mexico State Police investigate homicide near Silver City

Silver City, NM - New Mexico State Police say Stephen Timmons was shot and killed Monday while riding a turquoise bicycle along the Dragon Fly Trail System off Arenas Valley Road near Silver City.

The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau is looking into the crime. Anyone with information related to the homicide of Mr. Timmons is encouraged to contact New Mexico State Police at 575-382-2500.

Investigators believe that he was killed between 8:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. June 26. He was wearing black shorts with a white stripe on the side, a light blue shirt, and a black helmet.

State Police recommend vigilance and caution as people venture out in the area.