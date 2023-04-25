New Mexico investigates more potential abuse, neglect claims

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico officials identified on Friday dozens of cases of potential abuse and neglect after completing wellness checks on thousands of developmentally disabled people around the state.

The state Health Department announced that it has checked on all 6,815 clients receiving services through a wavier program. The wellness checks were prompted by abuse claims that were made public in March and resulted in the state terminating contracts with four providers in the Albuquerque area.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and top health officials had warned that any caregivers who mistreat and abuse developmentally disabled or otherwise vulnerable people would be held accountable. Republican legislative leaders also requested that the federal government investigate, saying an independent inquiry would ensure transparency and might prompt the state to take necessary steps to prevent such cases in the future.

State Health Secretary Patrick Allen said in a statement Friday that in-person visits to developmentally disabled clients over such a short period of time was “a huge and necessary undertaking.”

The visits identified a total of 111 sites with possible concerns. Every one of these incidents is being fully investigated, Allen said.

Home repairs and other environmental concerns were found at 50 sites, while 61 site visits resulted in reports of potential abuse, neglect and exploitation.

The governor had announced in March that the state would be embarking on a forensic review of the entire Developmental Disabilities Waiver program, which is meant to offer an alternative to institutional care.

Critics have said the incidents of neglect and abuse seem to be related to system failures of various home and community-based programs that fall under the purview of the Developmental Disabilities Supports Division and Division of Health Improvement, which report to the Health Department.

The Health Department has said it would cooperate with federal officials should they choose to investigate and that the department has contracts with a law firm to recommend improvements in the system.

State officials said anyone found to be in an abusive situation or in danger of immediate harm would be removed and that referrals to law enforcement would be made as appropriate.

Allen said the state has responsibility to make sure developmentally disabled clients are being well cared for.

“Most (developmentally disabled) waiver providers do,” he said. “Our job is to make sure that they all do.”

Details on the case of abuse that triggered the in-person wellness checks still have not been made public.