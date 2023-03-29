© 2023 KRWG
Regional News

Special prosecutors appointed in Baldwin set shooting case

KRWG | By Associated Press
Published March 29, 2023 at 10:32 PM MDT
Alec Baldwin Set Shooting
Jae C. Hong/AP
/
AP
FILE - This aerial photo shows the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. A Santa Fe district attorney is prepared to announce whether to press charges in the fatal 2021 film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal on the set of the Western movie “Rust.” Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said a decision will be announced Thursday morning, Jan. 19, 2022, in a statement and on social media platforms. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Santa Fe’s district attorney has appointed two veteran New Mexico lawyers to serve as the new special prosecutors in the manslaughter case against actor Alec Baldwin over the fatal “Rust” film set shooting. District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced the appointments of Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis on Wednesday.

The original special prosecutor, Andrea Reeb, resigned earlier in the wake of missteps in the filing of initial charges against Baldwin and objections that Reeb’s role as a state legislator created conflicting responsibilities. Baldwin and a weapons supervisor, who also faces manslaughter charges, have pleaded not guilty. A weekslong preliminary hearing in May will decide whether there is sufficient evidence to proceed to trial.

