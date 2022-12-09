Las Cruces Police: Serious crash causes backup on Highway 70 east Friday evening

The following statement is from the Las Cruces Police Department:

Police are investigating a serious crash that has forced the temporary closure of a portion of Bataan Memorial East near Mesa Grande Boulevard. Following the crash on Bataan Memorial East, two more crashes were reported on Highway 70 east near Mesa Grande. Those two crashes were likely caused by driver inattention – drivers who were watching police activity on the frontage road and not paying attention to their driving.

As a result, Highway 70 eastbound is experiencing a substantial backup of traffic. The initial crash on Bataan Memorial East near Mesa Grande occurred shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9. Bataan Memorial East, beginning at Mesa Grande Boulevard, will likely be closed for several hours while police investigate the initial crash.

Police ask motorists to avoid the area and seek alternate routes if possible.