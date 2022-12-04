NM relaxes testing for students on track to graduate in 2024

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is relaxing requirements for some high school students when it comes to standardized test scores. The state Public Education Department announced this week that students on track to graduate in 2024 won't have to pass tests that have gauged whether they're eligible to move on from high school. State Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus says the decision was based on impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and on guidance from federal officials to consider the high stakes of such testing. The Albuquerque Journal reports that students will still be required to take the tests, but the scores won't matter.