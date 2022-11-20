Early Saturday morning shooting at UNM leaves one man dead another injured

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A 19-year-old man was killed and a 21-year-old man was wounded in a predawn shooting Saturday at the University of New Mexico campus in Albuquerque, where police said it was not an active shooting or a threat to others on campus.

State police have not released the names of those involved in the shooting, however they have confirmed that the 19-year-old was a UNM student and the 21-year-old is a NMSU student.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that the injured 21-year-old is NMSU Aggie men's basketball player Mike Peake, who was taken to a hospital and said to be in stable condition. The Journal also reports that New Mexico State Police spokesman Officer Ray Wilson said the Aggie team bus was stopped on the way back to Las Cruces at the Fort Craig rest area “as part of the ongoing investigation into the homicide at UNM.”

UNM school officials called off a basketball game scheduled with in-state rival New Mexico State. State police say the shooting occurred about 3 a.m. Saturday. Albuquerque police say it was near a student dormitory.

Information from: Albuquerque Journal. This is a developing story.

