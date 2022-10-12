© 2022 KRWG
Texas governor's race surpasses $100M in money raised

KRWG | By AP
Published October 12, 2022 at 6:57 AM MDT
Former Texas U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, left, and Gov. Greg Abbott.
Ron Jenkins/Getty Images; Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Former Texas U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, left, and Gov. Greg Abbott.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democrat Beto O’Rourke says his campaign for Texas governor raised another $25 million over the past three months as a big-spending race with Republican Gov. Greg Abbott enters the final stretch. The former El Paso congressman has now raised more than $57 million this year for what has become one of America’s most expensive races of the 2022 midterms. Abbott’s campaign had not yet released its latest figures ahead of a Tuesday deadline. The two-term governor is one of the most prolific GOP fundraisers in the country and had previously reported raising more than $30 million through the first half of the year.

