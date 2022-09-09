© 2022 KRWG
NM AG declines to charge deputies in woman's shooting death

KRWG | By AP
Published September 9, 2022 at 2:53 PM MDT
New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s attorney general has decided not to file charges against Bernalillo County deputies involved in the shooting death of a mentally ill woman. The office of Attorney General Hector Balderas announced Thursday he was declining to prosecute after “extensive examination of the case.” The family of Elisha Lucero called the decision heartbreaking. Authorities responded to the family’s home in July 2019 after the 28-year-old Lucero hit her uncle. The relative told authorities Lucero was mentally ill. She ran out screaming and armed with a knife. Three deputies shot her 21 times. In 2020, a lawsuit filed by her family was settled for $4 million.

